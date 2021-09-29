Gender Commission Launches Inquiry On Child Marriages

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission has launched an inquiry into Memory Machaya’s death while giving birth at a shrine in Marange last month.

Machaya (14) death sparked a national outcry from Zimbabweans who felt law enforcement agents were not doing enough to protect young girls from sexual exploitation especially with the apostolic sect.

In a General Notice 2733 of 2021, the Gender Commission gave notice of the Launch of Investigation of Complaints of Sexual Exploitation and Abuses of Girls and Child Marriages in the Apostolic Sect.

Chairperson of the Gender Commission, Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe advised that the enquiry will also launch an opportunity for oral submissions in due course.

Critics of the government will welcome this move to investigate complaints of the institutionalisation of sexual exploitation and abuses of girls and child marriages in the Apostolic Sect, Zimbabwe.

The Commision said it will be accepting written submissions or in person submissions until the 25th of October, 2021 including complaints, witness and statements to provide the commission of knowledge resource base.

“Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any act of sexual exploitation and abuse and child marriages by members of any Apostolic Church to present to the Commission written complaints, witness statements and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation.

“Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the Commission,” read part of the Notice.

Zimbabwe ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1990, which sets a minimum age of marriage of 18 and has committed to end child, early and forced marriage by 2030. However, over a third of girls (34%) are married before the age of 18 in the country, and 5% are married before their 15th birthday.