Mai Titi Begs For Privacy On Personal Issues

Popular socialite, Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata has begged Zimbabweans to stop digging on issues that she chooses to maintain personal and private.
Mai Titi was responding to rumours that her U.S-based lover had dumped her a few days into the controversial comedienne’s visit at the American base and she was now stranded.
In a lengthy post shared on Facebook, Mai Titi told her followers that she could not be stranded, as reports suggest, because she is funding the trip from her pocket;
Reads the open letter:
Dear Zimbabweans .