Journalist Judith Nyuke Laid to Rest

Journalist Judith Nyuke who tragically died in a road accident has been laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park in Harare with colleagues describing her as a dedicated and honest individual.

Nyuke (39) died on Saturday after being struck by a Geo Pomona waste management truck along Harare Drive near Art Farm in Pomona, Harare.

She built her career covering court proceedings, bringing legal developments and cases before the courts to the public.

Her passing has prompted an outpouring of grief among journalists particularly those who worked alongside her in the courts.

Fellow court reporters Mary Taruvinga, Desmond Chingarande and Yeukai Karengezeka reflected on the loss of their colleague whose work brought her into close contact with the country’s justice system.

“I worked with Judith since 2016 and she was someone you could always rely on. We never had a disagreement. The most important thing to her was her children; not a day would pass without her talking about them. What hurts the most is that someone her children depended on is no longer there.” Taruvinga said.

“I would describe Judith as an honest person who was committed to her work. On the day that she passed on we had communicated in the morning only to hear that she was no more. It was difficult to grasp,” said Karengezeka

Chingarande also reflected on Nyuke’s contribution to court reporting and the loss felt by those who worked alongside her.

“When the news filtered that Judith is no more, I could not believe it because I had communicated with her on Thursday as I was traveling the following day. It is a difficult moment for us. Judith was a jovial character who socialised with everyone and personally I relied on her for court updates,” said Chingarande

Nyuke is survived by two minor children.