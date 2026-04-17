Gokwe Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Attempted Rape

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 35 year-old man from Gokwe has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempting to rape a minor.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the incident occurred on the 5th of April 2026 when Kupakwashe Hore was found guilty by the Gokwe Regional Magistrates Court.

Hore took the complainant to a nearby field.

“The offender arrived at the homestead and took the complainant, a girl aged between 4 and 5 years away to a nearby field,” said NPAZ.

The court heard that while in the field, the offender undressed the victim and lowered his own trousers.

A local villager arrived at the scene and pushed the offender away then took the complainant to her mother.

The matter was subsequently reported at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Gokwe, and the victim was referred to Gokwe Hospital for medical examination