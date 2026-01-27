Jealous Rage Ends in Prison for Gokwe Man After Knife Attack

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 27-year-old man from Gokwe has been sentenced to four years in prison after a jealous confrontation escalated into a violent knife attack that left another man injured.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Khulekani Kangazane, of Magama village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North was convicted of assault by the Gokwe Magistrates’ Court following the incident.

Court records show that on 1 January 2026 at around 7 pm, Kangazane confronted a 24-year-old man at Sandura Business Centre accusing him of having an affair with his wife.

The confrontation quickly turned violent with Kangazane producing an okapi knife and stabbing the victim twice in the back and once on the left middle finger.

The matter was reported to police, leading to his arrest.

The court sentenced Kangazane to five years in prison with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour leaving an effective custodial sentence of four years.

NPAZ warned against acts of violence stressing that the justice system would continue to impose deterrent sentences on those who use weapons and endanger lives.

“Violence has no place in society,” the authority said urging the public to resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means.