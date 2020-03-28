Govt Explains Lock-down Operalisation

Government through the COVID-19 Inter Ministerial TaskForce has explained how the nationwide military-patrolled lockdown will be operationalized.

President Mnangagwa yesterday joined other African countries that have imposed curfews in a bid to curb the spread of covid-19 virus .

Below is the Full Statement on the operalisation of the Lockdown

The lockdown will certainly upset our daily, routines but this is a necessary action to ensure that we contain wider community spread and transmissions of the coronavirus. The Lockdown begins 00:02 hours on Monday 30 March 2020.

INTERVENTIONS

PROVINCES

Members of the Inter Ministerial Taskforce will tomorrow travel to the Provinces to update and handover materials to Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and their provincial teams in order to bring them to speed on the actions plans they must undertake under the lockdown. This will see information on measures being implemented to combat and stop the spread of the coronavirus and also information on the 21 day lockdown cascading to the grassroots.

TRANSPORT

Public

All inter–city public transportation will cease while ZUPCO will be providing inner city transport services only. The buses will be disinfected throughout the day to ensure that passengers, the bus drivers and conductors are safe. The same goes for Public Service Commission buses. Buses will only ferry 50 percent of their carrying capacity to enable social distancing. Strict timetables will be adhered to.

The Taskforce agreed on the following measures during the 21 Day lockdown

Private vehicles shall not carry more than 2 persons without a valid reason.

without a valid reason. Freight transport will not be restricted to ensure goods and products are available to citizen, however, it shall not carry passengers. This will include cargo planes and delivery trucks,

AID AND RELIEF DISTRIBUTION

The distribution of food aid will continue, however, distribution points will be increased in order to minimize large gatherings. At the moment grain and monetary payments are being made 760 000 households throughout the country.

PROVISIONS OF MASKS AND SANITISERS

The country’s tertiary institutions: University of Zimbabwe, Bindura University of Science Education, Midlands State University, NUST, Chinhoyi University of Technology, and the Harare Institute of Technology ready to produce medical gowns, hand sanitizers, hand soaps and face masks.

As of yesterday, Chinhoyi University of Technology has produced twelve thousand (12 000) face masks and is working on producing 10 000 sanitizers and 10 000 hand soaps.

Bindura University Science Education and Harare Institute of Technology have the capacity to produce 1000 litres of sanitizers each per day and are working towards this.

The University of Zimbabwe has the capacity to produce 5 000 litres sanitizers per day and 60 000 face masks per month.

MSU has the capacity to produce 42 000 litres of hand sanitizers and 10 000 face masks per month.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND EXEMPTIONS

The Taskforce also agreed on the following: