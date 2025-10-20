ZIMSTAT Calls for Data Driven Development

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has joined the global community in commemorating World Statistics Day, underscoring the importance of reliable data in shaping policy and advancing sustainable development.

Done every five years, World Statistics Day celebrates the role of official statistics in building a better, more informed world.

This year the World Statistics Day theme is reaffirms global commitment to the fundamental principles of official statistics impartiality, professionalism, and integrity.

In a statement, ZIMSTAT said trustworthy statistics are the backbone of evidence based policymaking.

“The need for credible, independent statistics has never been greater, evidence based policymaking depends on accurate data to drive sustainable development and ensure that it leaves no one and no place behind,” the agency said.

ZIMSTAT said the demand for high-quality and timely data has grown, particularly in tracking progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agency noted that during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable statistics played a pivotal role in guiding life-saving decisions and shaping social and economic recovery strategies.

“As Zimbabwe confronts evolving challenges from climate change to poverty reduction and inclusive growth, data must remain at the heart of decision-making,” ZIMSTAT said.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to producing statistics that reflect the realities of Zimbabweans and support the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.

“ZIMSTAT remains steadfast in its commitment to producing statistics that inform progress towards Vision 2030 and the SDGs,” it said.

Meanwhile, ZIMSTAT has urged citizens, policymakers, and partners to embrace the power of data for national transformation.

“On this World Statistics Day, let us reaffirm the power of data to transform lives, empower communities, and build a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” the statement added.

World Statistics Day was first celebrated in 2010 and is observed every five years under the auspices of the United Nations.