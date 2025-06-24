Health Ministry Moves to Quell Covid-19 Fears Amid Widespread Flu Outbreak

By Shalom Shawurwa

The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Kwidini has moved to ease growing public concern over a nationwide flu outbreak that is exhibiting symptoms similar to Covid-19, amid fears of a possible resurgence of the virus in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to a local publication, Kwidini confirmed that while the current flu wave is affecting many people across the country there is no evidence to suggest a new Covid-19 outbreak.

“We want to allay fears that the country is experiencing a Covid pandemic. Yes, there is a wave of flu affecting a lot of people, and we are encouraging everyone to be cautious because the symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19,” he said.

Kwidini said the Ministry of Health remains on high alert and is conducting routine tests to better understand the nature of the illness.

“As the Ministry of Health, we are on high alert and are carrying out regular tests to ascertain the situation,” he added.

Although no official Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in recent days, Kwidini acknowledged that limited testing and the lack of genomic sequencing make it difficult to determine the exact nature of the outbreak.

“I cannot say for certain whether we are recording Covid-19 cases or a new variant. We have not done sufficient testing in the country, and we have yet to carry out genomic sequencing to identify the specific strains we may be dealing with,” he said.

Medical professionals have reported a flu-like illness that closely mimics Covid-19, with symptoms including high fever, sore throat, fatigue, joint pain, chills, loss of appetite and general weakness.

As winter intensifies, health officials are urging the public to adopt preventative measures.

“We urge everyone to protect themselves by wearing face masks and warm clothing to minimize the spread of the flu, and to make use of home remedies,” Kwidini said.

Looking ahead, the deputy minister noted that future decisions will hinge on the outcome of ongoing testing.

He urged the government to bolster resource allocation in preparation for a possible Covid-19 resurgence and to ensure adequate facilities are available to manage respiratory illnesses currently affecting the population.

“Ultimately, much will depend on the results of the tests and what we discover as testing continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, international health experts are also sounding the alarm as Covid-19 cases rise in other parts of the world.

European health authorities have reported a spike in infections, while the United States faces a potential summer wave. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new NB.1.8.1 variant—also known as “Nimbus”—now accounts for roughly one-third of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S., up from just five percent the previous month.

The symptoms associated with the Nimbus variant are similar to earlier Covid-19 strains and include fever, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, and in some cases, nausea or diarrhoea.