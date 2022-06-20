Govt Not Serious In Addressing Civil Servants Welfare: Teachers

Teacher unions under the banner of the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU) have said the outcome of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) is an indication that the Government is not serious in addressing the welfare of civil servants.

In a statement announcing a weeklong strike, FOZEU called on the Government to address their grievances with seriousness.

“This note serves to confirm that members of the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators’ Unions (FOZEU), namely ARTUZ, EUZ, PTUZ and PEUZ will not be able to report for work starting from 20 June to 24 June 2022.

“It is clear from the outcome of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) held on 17 June 2022 that the government is not serious about the welfare of civil servants. We cannot continue to be an embarrassment in our community as a result of the poverty that the government believes should remain a part of our working lives.

“We demand that within the week in which our members will not be reporting for work, government should take the time to address our grievances with the seriousness they deserve so that the term can proceed in peace,” read the statement

The announcement by FOZEU comes at a time the Government announced a 100% salary increment for civil servants effective July 1, 2022 while they continue enjoying the US$175 allowances introduced last year.

The increment would see the lowest paid civil servant earning around ZW$36 000 up from Zw$18 000, the workers have flatly rejected the increment saying citing that it has already been eroded by inflation.

Teachers have been demanding a salary increase of up to US$540 per month but the government says it does not afford to pay teachers’ salaries in United States dollars, arguing economic development can only happen if the country is using its own currency.