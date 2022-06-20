President Mnangagwa Weighs In On Nyatsime Violence

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has broken his silence on the spate of violence that rocked Chitungwiza’s Nyatsime suburb last week following the gruesome murder of opposition activist, Moreblessing Ali, accusing Britain of sponsoring opposition politicians to taint the image of the country ahead of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2022 taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, from 20-25 June 2022.

Tens of families were left homeless with businesses counting massive losses after supporters of opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and ruling party’s Zanu PF supporters clashed as tempers flared over the murder of Ali.

Ali’s alleged murderer, Pius Jamba who has since been arrested is said to be known Zanu PF activist, a claim the ruling party has strongly denied.

Addressing mourners of the late Major General Sydney Bhebhe at the National Heroes Acre this morning, President Mnangagwa accused the opposition party of orchestrating violence under the instruction of the country’s former colonizers.

“Meanwhile, it is regrettable that Zimbabwe continues to attract unwarranted interest from our former colonizers who together with their supremacist proxies, mistakenly think that we are provinces of their countries. Never, never, never,” said Mnangagwa.

“These meddlesome countries and their lobbyists under various guises, preach democracy and good governance by day whilst sponsoring and instigating nefarious activities, sponsoring violence and instability in our country by night.”

“What happened recently in Nyatsime Township of Chitungwiza is deplorable and should never be repeated. The nation is now familiar with these shenanigans and incidences of staged violence which are designed to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe, especially ahead of major international meetings.”

Mnangagwa’s comments resonates with Zanu PF director of Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, who last week also laid blame on CCC for the violence in Chitungwiza.

“We have taken note as a party, of their speeches inciting violence throughout the past weeks by CCC deputy chairperson Mr Job Sikhala and his leader Mr Chamisa. All these theatrics were meant to soil the Second Republic’s image ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government meeting taking place in Rwanda in the next seven days.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police went on to arrest Zengeza West legislator, Job Sikhala and his Chitungwiza North counterpart Godfrey Sithole on charges of incitement to commit violence.

CCC and several human rights activists have since accused the state of fabricating charges and deliberately targeting opposition party members and activists.