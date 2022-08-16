fbpx
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
News
Govt Scraps Wearing Of Face Masks In Public Places

Government has with immediate effect scrapped the wearing of face masks in public to vaccinated citizens.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said those fully inoculated should carry their vaccination cards as proof.

“Those who have been fully vaccinated are no longer mandated to wear masks in outdoor public. They have to carry their vaccination cards as evidence. In door public areas like indoor concerts etc, masks are mandatory,” said Mutsvangwa.

More to follow….

