Sikhala’s International Lawyer Clarifies Role

Incarcerated Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s international lawyer Robert Amsterdam says his firm’s role is to show the world how the Zimbabwe’s judiciary system has broken.

In a statement, the United States of America born Amsterdam accused the ruling Zanu PF party and other Government institutions of undermining the rule of law.

“I have just read the Honourable Minister’s statement and firstly I believe that any number of Zimbabwean Lawyers are certainly better than myself. Our firm’s retention had nothing to do with the quality of local counsel but everything to do with violence and criminality of the Zanu Patriotic Front and those members of the police, prosecutors and judiciary that no longer own allegiance to the rule of law.

“It is not that we seek to replace the local lawyers but rather the machinery of justice that is irretrievably broken by the Zanu Patriotic Front and their government that has been hallowed by all its actions to date. They are new colonialists in Zimbabwe who are black and African. They have made their people subjects without rights, whom they govern without any responsibility for their welfare.

“The soil of Zimbabwe is covered with the blood of heroes who have stood up to condemn the actions of these black colonisers. These new colonisers hide behind the colour of their skin to treat their brothers and sisters with an arrogance and venal contempt on par with the most venal examples of white colonisers,” said Amsterdam.

He said his firm engages with international mediums to shed light on the parodies of justice and violence at the instigation of the ruling party.

“We engage with international forums so that we may shed light on the travesties of justice and merciless violence perpetrated by the ‘Patriotic Front’ targeting men and women such as Itai Dzamara, Tonderai Ndira, Tichaona Chiminya, Talent Mabika, Mboneni Ncube, Moreblessing Ali and many others.

“The fact is that the impunity that the minister seeks through disallowing foreign lawyers will NOT be gained by his petulant conduct. I join in prayer with the people of Zimbabwe and petition for God to save Zimbabwe from these oppressors and petty tyrants,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

