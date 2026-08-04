Govt Slashes Football Levies in Bid to Boost Sport and Ease Cost Burden

The Government has approved sweeping reductions in match-day levies and regulatory fees for Zimbabwe’s sports sector, a move aimed at reducing operating costs for clubs and event organisers while improving the ease of doing business.

Speaking during the post-Cabinet media briefing, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Cabinet had endorsed the Mop-Up Review of Licences, Permits, Levies and Fees charged by Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the agriculture, education, transport, sport and natural stone export sectors.

Among the measures approved is a 50 percent reduction in the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) levy on football gate takings cutting the commission’s share from six percent.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) will also reduce its levy on gross match-day revenue by 50 percent, lowering its charge from six percent.

In another major relief for football clubs, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) levy has been reduced from 10 percent of net match-day income to four percent while local authority venue hire charges have been cut from 15 percent to 10 percent of gross gate takings.

The changes are expected to leave clubs with a larger share of match-day revenue, easing financial pressures and creating more resources for player development, infrastructure, youth football and the administration of the game.

Professor Ncube said the reforms form part of a broader Government programme to review statutory charges that have been identified as barriers to investment and business growth.

Cabinet said the latest measures expand an earlier review of regulatory charges covering 13 priority sectors approved on 29 July 2025 with the additional review now extending to agriculture, education, transport, sport and the natural stone export subsector.

According to Cabinet, the exercise seeks to eliminate duplicated and overlapping licences and permits, remove unnecessary levies and reduce charges considered excessively high.

The Government said the reforms are intended to simplify regulatory compliance, lower the cost of doing business and create a more competitive environment for investment and economic growth across the affected sectors.