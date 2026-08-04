The Guardian of the Ledger

Simbarashe Kadye’s Role in WestProp’s Billion-Brick Symphony

He is a man of few words, but his impact speaks volumes. Simbarashe Kadye is the quiet force behind WestProp Holdings’ financial engine — the man on whose shoulders rests the stewardship and deployment of the company’s capital.

If WestProp were a government, Kadye would be its Minister of Finance: disciplined, precise, and unwavering in his duty. Every transaction, every allocation, every balance sheet passes under his watchful eye. His simplicity masks a formidable power — the ability to safeguard Ken Sharpe’s billion-brick vision by ensuring that every brick is backed by sound financial governance.

And if WestProp were a human body, Ken Sharpe would be the head — the seat of vision, imagination, and direction. Simba would be the neck: the structure that holds the head high, carries its weight, and turns it steadily towards opportunity. The head may dream, but it is the neck that keeps it upright, supported, and connected to the body that must deliver. Without the neck, the boldest vision cannot stand. It is a role without spotlight, yet nothing above or below it functions without its strength.

WestProp Holdings operates under a C-Suite management model, where major decisions are made collectively under the leadership of Chief Executive Ken Sharpe.

His executive team includes Finance Director Simbarashe Kadye, Chief Projects Officer Mandla Ndebele, Chief Operations Officer Mrs. Tatiana Ellis, Chief Relations Officer Mrs. Joanna Sharpe, Chief Administration Officer Ms. Kerry Leigh-Stubbs, and Acting Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Collin Zvenhamo.

Each leader runs a department that feeds seamlessly into Sharpe’s audacious billion-brick vision by 2050. Their mandate is clear: interpret and execute the CEO’s vision in line with their specific role, ensuring that every luxury lifestyle project WestProp builds advances the company’s long-term mission.

For Kadye, the numbers tell the story. Each time projects are discussed, he sees not just towers and estates but equations — pillars as line items, panes of glass as foreign currency allocations, bags of cement as liquidity tests. His lens is financial discipline, ensuring that every brick laid is backed by sound governance and sustainable capital flows.

At the centre of that lens sits one conviction he repeats like a creed: cash flow is king. Profits on paper do not pour foundations; cash does. Simba’s primary focus is the lifeblood of the business — the timing, quality, and certainty of cash moving through WestProp’s veins.

He tracks it the way a physician tracks a pulse: collections from Pomona City stands, deposits at Millennium Heights, drawdowns against The Hills, supplier obligations across every site. A project may look profitable on a spreadsheet, but for Simba the real test is whether cash arrives when it must and leaves only when it should. It is this obsession with cash flow that keeps cranes swinging when others would stall.

Widely referred to as Boss Simba for his humility, passion for results, and human touch, Kadye has become one of Sharpe’s most stabilising figures. He is the quiet force who balances ambition with accountability, enabling the orchestra of WestProp’s leadership to play in perfect harmony.

If Sharpe is the maestro and Mandla Ndebele the lead arranger on the ground, Simba is the conductor ensuring the orchestra stays in perfect time. His discipline is not obstruction — it is protection. He builds the financial scaffolding that allows vision, execution, sales, and operations to thrive.

When Mandla calls from the construction site, requesting emergency capital for Pomona City, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, Millennium Heights, or Chivhu Eco-City, Kadye listens carefully. He respects the urgency but insists on precision.

“Velocity without control is just a crash,” he reminds his colleague.

For Simba, every variance matters, because every brick must be paid for with transparency and governance — and paid for with real cash, at the right moment.

This is where WestProp’s leadership finds its harmony:

Ken Sharpe , the visionary maestro, sets the score.

, the visionary maestro, sets the score. Mandla Ndebele , Chief Projects Officer, drives execution on the ground.

, Chief Projects Officer, drives execution on the ground. Collin Zvenhamo , Acting Chief of Sales & Marketing, ensures the market responds with confidence and demand.

, Acting Chief of Sales & Marketing, ensures the market responds with confidence and demand. Tatiana Ellis , Chief Operating Officer, keeps the machinery of operations running seamlessly.

, Chief Operating Officer, keeps the machinery of operations running seamlessly. Joanna Sharpe , Chief Relations Officer, builds trust and strengthens stakeholder relationships, ensuring WestProp’s vision resonates with investors, partners, and communities.

, Chief Relations Officer, builds trust and strengthens stakeholder relationships, ensuring WestProp’s vision resonates with investors, partners, and communities. Simbarashe Kadye, Finance Director and board member, ensures the rhythm of capital flows never falters.

Together, they form a tightly choreographed ensemble. Sharpe imagines, Ndebele builds, Zvenhamo sells, Ellis sustains, Joanna connects — and Simba secures.

When Mandla recalibrates his logistics pipeline to meet Simba’s thresholds, the funds are released. Within hours, suppliers are paid, cranes swing into motion, and the dust rises once more.

The billion-brick vision advances — not recklessly, but with discipline, and always with cash flow leading the way.

Simba’s genius lies in seeing numbers not as cold figures but as living poetry. He maps cash flows like stanzas, stress-tests reserves like refrains, and signs authorisations like crescendos. His role may not be glamorous, but it is indispensable.

As he closes his ledger, Simba knows the truth: Ken Sharpe imagines the future, Mandla Ndebele builds it, Collin Zvenhamo markets it, Tatiana Ellis sustains it, Joanna Sharpe connects it — but it is the neck that holds the head, and it is his unyielding discipline, anchored in the creed that cash flow is king, that ensures the dream will live to see its final brick.