By Tadiwa Jonhera

Dozens of small-scale traders have been left counting heavy losses after an early morning fire destroyed 69 vending stalls at Meikles Market in central Harare yesterday.

The blaze wiped out trading spaces and merchandise, dealing a major blow to entrepreneurs who depend on the market for their livelihoods.

With their businesses brought to a sudden halt, affected traders have appealed to Government and well-wishers for financial assistance to help them recover and get back on their feet.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has pledged Government support, saying authorities would engage the building owners to assess the damage and facilitate renovations.

“As Government, we are saddened about this incident, which destroyed 69 vending stalls. There was a quick response from the City of Harare authorities to put out the fire, and Government is committed to working with the owners of the building to qualify and renovate it to create working space for the affected people,” she said.

Mutsvangwa also acknowledged the City of Harare’s swift response in containing the fire.

The minister further identified the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) as a potential source of assistance for the affected traders.

“The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation has been established to assist these people across the country,” she said.

However, details regarding the nature, scale and timeline of the proposed assistance remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire has not yet been established, with investigations underway to determine what triggered the blaze.

For the affected traders, the immediate challenge is no longer simply finding another place to operate, but rebuilding businesses and livelihoods wiped out in a single morning.