By Tadiwa Jonhera

A wave of killings in the country has raised concern over escalating violence with domestic disputes, relationship breakdowns and seemingly minor disagreements increasingly featuring in police reports of murder cases.

From spouses allegedly killing their partners to family members, employees and acquaintances becoming suspects in fatal attacks, the incidents have exposed the devastating consequences of unresolved conflicts.

In several cases reported in recent weeks, arguments over infidelity, workplace performance, money and personal disagreements have ended in loss of life.

On September 17, 30-year-old Stephen Sarurai was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his 26-year-old wife, Zvikomborero Tari in Hatfield, Harare.

Police said Tari was allegedly strangled with a shoelace following a domestic dispute.

In October, 35-year-old Tinashe Sadzamare was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Forget Chikoto in Epworth following an argument over alleged infidelity.

The same month, Midlands State University student Lisedi Nkomo (25) was allegedly shot dead by her former husband in Senga, Gweru.

Other killings have highlighted how disagreements outside intimate relationships can also turn deadly.

In Gokwe North, 21-year-old Shuwa Ndlovu was allegedly killed following a disagreement over snooker tokens at Vumba Business Centre. Two brothers aged 19 and 20 were arrested in connection with the killing.

At Woodend in Gweru, 53-year-old Fungai Mpofu was allegedly murdered by her 22-year-old employee, Takunda Kazembe after reprimanding him over his work performance.

In Chitungwiza, 72-year-old Rosemary Luwaca was allegedly killed by her son following a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, in Sanyati, 42-year-old Pardon Mhuri died following an alleged assault linked to a disagreement over gold ore.

More recently, police confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old Jabulani Moyo in connection with the alleged murder of his 55-year-old wife, Thobekile Tshulu in Inyathi, Matabeleland North.

While the circumstances surrounding the cases differ, their recurrence has brought renewed attention to the escalation of interpersonal conflicts into deadly violence.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency recorded 371 intentional homicide cases between April and June 2026, underlining the scale of the country’s violent crime challenge.

The statistics cover a separate reporting period and should not be interpreted as a direct count of the incidents outlined above.

Beyond police investigations and court proceedings, the killings raise broader questions about domestic violence, anger management, mental health support and the ability of individuals and communities to resolve disputes peacefully.

Domestic violence remains a particular concern, with relationship conflicts and allegations of infidelity featuring in several of the reported cases.

Experts and community organisations have repeatedly emphasised the importance of early intervention, access to counselling and support systems for people experiencing conflict or abuse.

Families, religious institutions, community leaders and law enforcement agencies also have a role to play in identifying warning signs and preventing disputes from escalating into violence.

Although disagreements are part of everyday life, resorting to violence should never be an option.

As the country confronts these disturbing developments, a difficult question remains: What is driving the apparent disregard for human life and what more can be done to prevent further killings?

The loss of life in these circumstances is a sobering reminder that conflicts which might otherwise be resolved through dialogue can leave families and communities devastated.