Govt Steps Up to End School Shortage

The Government says it expects to eliminate the country’s school infrastructure deficit by 2029 through a US$600 million programme to build at least 1,350 new schools.

Speaking during a visit in Chikomba District, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo said the funding would help speed up efforts to bring schools closer to communities, particularly in rural areas.

“We now have access to funding that exceeds 600 million U.S. dollars, which we are going to spend in the construction of at least 1,350 schools starting in November 2026,” Moyo said.

He added that within the next three years Government wanted to close the remaining gap.

“By the time we get to 2029, as we speak of the vision of the president, by 2029, the deficit will be zero,” he said.

The minister added that meeting the target would also reduce the distances that children have to walk to get to school, especially in remote communities.

“Means no one will be walking to school for distances exceeding five kilometres,” he said.

He also noted the situation in rural and farming communities where children have to travel long distances because there are no schools avaliable nearby.

For Chikomba District, Moyo said Government would construct at least five new schools from next year.

“And for Chikomba District, we are going to build not less than five new schools. Come next year, we’ll build new schools here,” he said.