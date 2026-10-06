Great Zimbabwe University Postpones Graduation Ceremony After Storm Damage

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) has postponed its 20th graduation ceremony following severe damage caused by a sudden storm that hit Masvingo on Tuesday night.

The university had been scheduled to hold the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, but the event has now been moved to Friday, 23 October 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday by the university’s Information and Public Relations Office, GZU said the decision was necessitated by the extent of the damage caused by the storm, particularly at the graduation venue and surrounding infrastructure.

“The decision follows the severe devastation caused by the sudden storm that affected Masvingo last night, resulting in significant damage to the city and, in particular, the graduation venue and surrounding infrastructure,” the university said.

The postponement, according to the institution, was made to safeguard the wellbeing of graduating students, their families, guests, staff and other stakeholders expected to attend the ceremony.

“The postponement has therefore been made in the interest of the safety and wellbeing of all graduands, their families, guests, staff and other stakeholders,” GZU said.

The university apologised for the inconvenience caused by the last-minute change and said further updates would be communicated through its official channels.

The postponement comes as Masvingo assesses the impact of the overnight storm, which caused significant damage in parts of the city.

GZU’s 20th graduation ceremony will now take place on 23 October 2026, subject to further communication from the university