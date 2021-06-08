Govt To Launch National Labour Migration Policy
“Migrant workers are actors in development, in both destination and origin countries. They contribute skills, labour, and knowledge, to the progress of host countries. Capitalizing on migrant workers’ contributions is a policy imperative and an accelerator for the 2030 Agenda and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.
“The government has formulated the policy which is a well-managed, sustainable, and inclusive labour migration management system that promotes good governance and effective regulation of labour migration, and the development of comprehensive data for the protection of the rights of labour migrants and their families,” read the statement.
Zimbabwe has over the years played host to many migrant workers who mainly came into the country during the colonial times when the Rhodesian authorities attracted cheap migrant labor from neighboring countries such as Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.