Govt To Launch National Labour Migration Policy

The government of Zimbabwe will tomorrow launch the National Migration Policy which seeks to empower migrant workers as an acknowledgement of their huge contribution both locally and in their home countries.

Migrant workers contribute immensely to the countries of origin through remittances and the return of talent which improves human capital and benefit local economies.

In a statement,Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare said the policy is aimed at improving the governance of labour migration, to foster protection and empowerment of migrant workers and ensure that migration contributes to the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Migrant workers are actors in development, in both destination and origin countries. They contribute skills, labour, and knowledge, to the progress of host countries. Capitalizing on migrant workers’ contributions is a policy imperative and an accelerator for the 2030 Agenda and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The government has formulated the policy which is a well-managed, sustainable, and inclusive labour migration management system that promotes good governance and effective regulation of labour migration, and the development of comprehensive data for the protection of the rights of labour migrants and their families,” read the statement.

IOM Zimbabwe, Chief of Mission, Mr. Mario Lito Malanca said the government’s commitment to making decent work a reality for Zimbabwean migrant workers is commendable.

“We are proud to have been part of the collaborative efforts between the key stakeholders in the development and finalization of this policy that will help address good governance in the changing labour migration landscape.” Malanca said.

Zimbabwe has over the years played host to many migrant workers who mainly came into the country during the colonial times when the Rhodesian authorities attracted cheap migrant labor from neighboring countries such as Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique.

“This marks an important steppingstone towards the implementation of key interventions by the Government with a view to promoting effective labour migration governance and management in the country. Zimbabwe commits to continue working with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other key stakeholders towards full implementation of the policy,” he said.

The policy launch will be presided over by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with representatives from government ministries, the United Nations country team, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Labour and Industry organizations expected to attend.

.