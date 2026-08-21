Stanbic Bank Launches Convenient Mobile Wallet Platform

Leading financial services institution Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has launched StanPay, a mobile wallet designed to provide accessible, affordable, and convenient transaction solutions to all Zimbabweans, especially those from traditionally marginalized backgrounds.

StanPay is an innovative local remittance solution and digital financial services platform accessible to any individual in Zimbabwe with a Zimbabwean national ID number.

Stanbic Bank Head of Digital and E-Commerce Banking, Ngoni Phillip Sandengu, said anyone can use StanPay to make payments, cash in and cash out, and transfer funds by dialing *247# or downloading the Blue247 App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and signing up.

Sandengu said that while StanPay is not the first product in the market, it has been structured to become the best-in-market solution due to its ability to meet the most pressing, common, and everyday needs of Zimbabweans.

He noted that the mobile wallet and mobile money market has matured in Africa since the founding of M-Pesa in Kenya in 2007 and the gradual spread of mobile money innovation into Zimbabwe in 2011.

“StanPay is by no means the first in the market. However, we believe that we have built StanPay to become the best-in-market solution. Beyond the easily accessible and user-friendly digital capabilities that allow cashless transactions, purchases, and bill payments, StanPay is linked to 55 Stanbic Bank ATMs across Zimbabwe. The ATM cash withdrawals are so simple that they do not need a bank card- just a cash voucher which the user generates instantly on their mobile phone,” said Sandengu.

He added that the link to 55 Stanbic Bank ATMs across Zimbabwe allows StanPay users to withdraw cash 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and transact digitally using the institution’s *247# platform and Blue247 App.

Sandengu said StanPay is targeted at everyday Zimbabweans seeking reliable and convenient payment options.

“Just by dialling *247# or downloading the Blue247 App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, anyone in Zimbabwe with a Zimbabwean national ID number can open a StanPay wallet account within minutes, free of charge. Once opened, they can transfer funds into their wallet, generate a cash voucher, eliminating the need for a debit card, and withdraw cash from Stanbic ATMs or transact on the digital platform,” said Sandengu.

He said the major attribute of StanPay is its ease of use, adding that the platform has been simplified to ensure that anyone can comfortably navigate their mobile money journey using the facility.

Sandengu said that beneath its simplicity lies a safe, secure, and dependable engine that ensures clients have peace of mind regarding their funds.

“StanPay was built with both the formal and informal Zimbabwean markets in mind and is designed to support the transactional needs of every Zimbabwean. There are more than 20 billers and service providers on StanPay, including ZESA, TelOne, ZOL, Econet, NetOne, and many more,” said Sandengu.