Govt Warns MDC Alliance Activists Ahead of Uhuru Celebrations

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe has warned members of the opposition MDC Alliance that the law will take its course should they engage in illegal demonstrations.

In a statement on the state of security ahead of the country’s 41st Independence celebrations on Sunday, Kazembe also warned churches and members of the public who are defying lockdown regulations by exceeding prescribed numbers of gatherings.

“Some church congregants and mourners are reportedly clashing with the police who are obviously coming in to disperse gatherings which in most cases are exceeding 1 000. These are a conduit for COVID-19 super-spreaders. The law will take its course without fear or favour on such errant gatherings which expose the public to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the same vein, my Ministry has directed the Commissioner General of Police to take action on some political activists, individuals and civic organizations who are being fronted by MDC Alliance and have openly threatened to engage in a series of illegal demonstrations dubbed “The Winter Jest”.” said Kazembe

He said law enforcement agents are on high alert to thwart any form of demonstrations that threaten the country’s sovereignty.

“The Police and other Security Services will be on high alert and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. May I warn all those who are planning and coordinating these illegal demonstrations that the law will take its course.” he said.

Kazembe warned local and international organisations whom he claimed were funding the said demonstrations saying they would be held accountable for any crimes that arise.

“Local and Internationally based Organizations who are providing funding through individuals and the so-called Civic Organizations proxies are duly warned to stop fermenting disorder in the country and will be held accountable for any criminal acts perpetrated by groups who are obviously bidding for opposition political parties in the country.

“The public is urged to ignore messages being circulated by the MDC Alliance not to celebrate and observe the country’s 41st Independence anniversary. The Police is monitoring the venues where secret meetings are being held to mobilize for illegal demonstrations.” Kazembe said.