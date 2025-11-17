Young Innovators Lead Fight Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse

By Parvel H. Makona

Young Zimbabweans are taking centre stage in the campaign against drug and alcohol abuse showcasing a wave of fresh ideas at the 2025 Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge held in Harare.

The event, organised by the BOOST Fellowship in partnership with Delta Corporation brought together university students and young entrepreneurs developing solutions to promote responsible drinking and curb substance abuse, a growing national concern.

Officiating at the gathering, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said government efforts to dismantle drug networks were underway describing youth-led initiatives as a critical pillar in reversing the rising supply of illicit substances.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is taking decisive action in addressing the scale of drug and substance abuse,” he said.

He highlighted the Zimbabwe Multisectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024–2030) launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa which seeks to enforce zero tolerance through a four-tier national-to-community structure.

Participants presented a mix of tech-driven and behavioural change solutions, including drink-tracking mobile apps, alcohol-free entertainment options and peer education models designed to steer young people away from harmful substances.

Kazembe also revealed government plans to tighten laws against drug suppliers proposing measures beyond easily paid fines to break distribution chains.

Live demonstrations allowed guests to interact with the innovations while outstanding entries were recognised at an awards ceremony celebrating concepts with potential for real-world impact.

BOOST Fellowship Executive Director Tinashe Mushonga said the initiative has already engaged students from 14 universities helping them build tools aimed at preventing underage drinking, reducing alcohol-fueled violence and promoting safer communities.

“Working with universities, schools, out-of-school youth and rural communities, the Smart Drinking and Moderation Innovation Challenge has reached over 20,000 people in Zimbabwe. Our programmes are helping young people in outreach areas say no to drugs and illicit drinking, and we have more innovations still to come,” he said

Young participants also voiced the urgency of the crisis.

Venus, a recent A-level graduate said she hoped to empower peers to form advocacy groups promoting healthy lifestyles and protecting their ambitions.

“I want to build a group that says no to drugs and no to destroying dreams through substance abuse,” she said.

Social work students from the Women’s University in Africa warned that drug and alcohol misuse was eroding academic standards and harming institutional reputations.

“The rise in alcohol consumption and drug use is lowering the institution’s image and affecting performance,” the students said noting its wider impact on campus culture.

Organisers say the innovation challenge forms part of a broader movement to foster healthier communities and reshape social attitudes toward alcohol. BOOST Fellowship and Delta Corporation pledged to continue supporting youth-led solutions that confront one of Zimbabwe’s most pressing social challenges.