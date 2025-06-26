Govt Warns of Facebook Embassy Recruitment Scam Demanding US$375

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has raised alarm over a sophisticated recruitment scam being circulated on Facebook falsely purporting to offer jobs at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Kenya.

In a statement, the Ministry exposed a fraudulent Facebook page created on June 14, 2025, under the name Zimbabwe Embassy Kenya.

The page has been promoting bogus job opportunities allegedly tied to the embassy and demanding an upfront payment of US$375 from unsuspecting applicants for a so-called “Africa Regional Labour Accreditation Certificate.”

“This Facebook page does not represent the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Kenya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, nor the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Philisiwe Chidawanyika, Director of Public Diplomacy, Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry.

The Ministry clarified that recruitment into the Zimbabwean public service is handled solely by the Public Service Commission which does not require any payment at any stage of the hiring process.

“This is a scam designed to exploit job seekers. We urge all citizens to exercise vigilance and verify any foreign job offers directly with the Ministry or through official Embassy channels,” Chidawanyika added.

The statement comes amid a rise in digital scams around the world where fraudsters increasingly use social media to impersonate official institutions, often targeting desperate job seekers with offers that seem legitimate.

Authorities are urging Zimbabweans at home and abroad to report suspicious recruitment activities and avoid sending money to unknown entities promising employment abroad.