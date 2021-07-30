“Greenfuel Pvt Ltd Destroying Livelihoods In Chisumbanje”

Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) team leader, Claris Madhuku says operations of ethanol producer-Green fuel Private Limited in Chisumbanje, east of Zimbabwe have destroyed livelihoods of cotton farmers in the area by encroaching into their farm land as the company targets 40 000 hectares for its expansion. Relations between the company and the community have been strenuous ever since the company established itself in the area in 2009 over the border dispute.

