Bulawayo Senator and MDC-T Vice President, Thokozani Khuphe, says funds are not being allocated to government ministries on time, a situation that is hampering implementation of programmes.

According to Khupe, as a result of the delays, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has been unable to implement the elimination of maternal user fees, which is intended to address the high maternal mortality rate.

