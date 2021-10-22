fbpx

Guruve: Chinese Miners Violating Sacred Lands, Exploiting Minerals

VideoVideocurrent news videos
By Tracy Ndlovu

Communities in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province have expressed concern over increasing environmental and infrastructure degradation as a result of Chinese mining activities.

Guruve Chief, Chipuriro highlights some of the issues that the community is currently facing as a result of Chinese activities that sometimes lead to violations of local traditions, such as mining in sacred lands.

He also stated that since the Chinese began their activities, they have never done anything to help the locals, i.e. corporate social responsibility, such as building a school or clinic in the area.

Watch the video below for more details:

You can listen to the audio by clicking the link below:

Tracy Ndlovu 30 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment
More Stories

Kuwadzana Sex Party Participants Released On Free Bail

Drama As AFM Church Members Argument Turns Violent

SADC Countries Continue To Push For Rotational System In…

1 of 104
You cannot copy content of this page