Guruve: Chinese Miners Violating Sacred Lands, Exploiting Minerals

Communities in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province have expressed concern over increasing environmental and infrastructure degradation as a result of Chinese mining activities.

Guruve Chief, Chipuriro highlights some of the issues that the community is currently facing as a result of Chinese activities that sometimes lead to violations of local traditions, such as mining in sacred lands.

He also stated that since the Chinese began their activities, they have never done anything to help the locals, i.e. corporate social responsibility, such as building a school or clinic in the area.

Watch the video below for more details:

You can listen to the audio by clicking the link below: