Guruve Serial Murder Suspect Linked to Fresh Killings

By Judith Nyuke

Guruve serial murder suspect Anymore Zvitsva appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday to face two additional counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

In the latest murder charges, it is alleged that Zvitsva killed four people.

Zvitsva appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and the matter was remanded to 3 February 2026.

It is alleged that on 25 March 2026 at Plot 43 Nyakapupu, Guruve, Zvitsva approached Charity Chidhawu (20) who was at home with her three-year-old son Toendai Sahondo.

Armed with a machete, Zvitsva forcibly marched the two into a thicket in the Nyakapupu mountain area approximately one kilometer from the homestead.

​Upon arrival, he allegedly tied Chidhawu to a tree and killed her with the machete.

He then mutilated the body by severing the limbs to fit it into a shallow grave he had dug.

Subsequently, Zvitsva allegedly killed the child using the same weapon and buried him in a separate shallow pit.

Regarding a separate count, it is alleged that on 24 September 2025, Zvitsva encountered Tariro Gotora along the Hunyani River in Chiwe Village, Raffingora.

Gotora was herding cattle while carrying Polite Mabhiza on her back.

Zvitsva, armed with a machete and a snare wire, allegedly ordered Gotora to throw the child into the Chisanga River; she complied under duress.

​Zvitsva then allegedly dragged Gotora into a nearby thicket where he raped and strangled her with the snare wire.

He finally threw her body into the Hunyani River before fleeing the scene.