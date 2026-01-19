Hurungwe Woman Jailed for Concealing Birth of Twins

A 43-year-old woman from Hurungwe has been convicted and sentenced by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for concealing the birth of twin infants, whose bodies were later discovered buried in a shallow grave near her homestead.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Angela Madzvimbo left her home on 2 January 2026 in the morning hours while heavily pregnant, telling villagers she was going to look for mushrooms in a nearby bush. She later returned at around 2pm no longer pregnant, raising suspicion among community members.

Following inquiries by the village head and other residents, Madzvimbo admitted that she had given birth to stillborn twins and buried their bodies without reporting the matter to any medical facility or law enforcement authorities.

The infants’ remains were later exhumed and taken to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Madzvimbo was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, with three months suspended. The remaining three months were also suspended on condition that she completes 105 hours of community service.

The NPA reminded the public that Zimbabwean law requires all births and deaths to be formally reported, regardless of whether an infant is born alive or stillborn. Failure to follow prescribed legal and medical procedures constitutes a criminal offence.

Authorities have urged communities to seek medical and legal assistance in similar circumstances to avoid criminal liability and to ensure public health and safety.