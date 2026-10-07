Gvt Declares State of Disaster After Masvingo Hailstorm

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster in Masvingo Province after a severe hailstorm caused widespread destruction, damaging thousands of homes and critical infrastructure.

The storm struck on the evening of Monday with strong winds and hail causing extensive damage across Masvingo.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe announced the declaration on Tuesday under Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act.

“The extreme weather experienced inflicted extensive structural damage across residential areas, critical public utilities, education and health institutions, and commercial establishments, necessitating immediate interventions to safeguard lives and support recovery,” Garwe said.

Preliminary assessments indicate that about 8 500 households had their roofs completely blown off.

A further 17 000 households have been assessed, with about 90% reporting shattered windows leaving thousands of families exposed to the elements as the rainy season begins.

“Furthermore, out of 17 000 households assessed approximately 90 per cent sustained shattered windows leaving families exposed to the elements at the very onset of the rainy season,” Garwe said.

The storm also caused significant damage to public institutions, businesses and transport infrastructure.

Among the facilities affected were Great Zimbabwe University’s Mucheke Campus, Masvingo Polytechnic, Masvingo Teachers’ College, Maud Muzenda Training Centre, the Passport Office, Grain Marketing Board, Chiefs Hall, Veterinary Office, District Development Coordinator’s Office and the ZIMRE Building.

Other affected facilities include Masvingo Urban VTC, Runyararo Clinic Maternity Ward, Rupiko Hall, 41 Brigade, Masvingo Airport and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s provincial office.

Several businesses in Masvingo City were also damaged with roofs torn off or badly affected at major shops and hotels.

The resulting leaks damaged equipment, stock and other property.

The storm’s impact was also felt along the Harare-Masvingo road where billboards were brought down and trees were uprooted or broken by the strong winds adding to the disruption caused by the extreme weather.

The country’s power infrastructure was also badly affected with Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) power lines damaged across the province.

The resulting power outages have disrupted water pumping, municipal drainage and sewerage systems, raising concerns about public health.

The government said emergency measures were being put in place to assist affected communities and restore essential services.

“In view of this crisis, and to facilitate rapid relief operations, I have called for all government agencies to join hands in assisting the affected communities,” Garwe said.

“While the state is deploying all available resources, we make an urgent appeal to the private sector and partners to join hands with the government.”

The declaration allows authorities to coordinate emergency relief and recovery efforts as assessments of the damage continue.

“The Government remains fully committed to ensuring that no person and no place is left behind as we rebuild and restore normalcy,” Garwe said.