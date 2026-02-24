Broken Bottle Attack: Kuwadzana Woman Faces Attempted Murder Charge

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 23-year-old woman from Kuwadzana has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged violent assault involving a broken beer bottle.

Rumbidzai Garaisa, of Kuwadzana 3 was arrested on 22 February after an incident earlier that morning at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre, on the outskirts of Harare.

According to court documents, Ms Garaisa and the complainant, 31-year-old Lee-Roy Shawn Chikafu, met at the shopping centre before going to a nearby maize field, where they had allegedly agreed to engage in sexual intercourse.

Police say a dispute arose during the encounter.

The prosecution alleges that Garaisa took an empty beer bottle belonging to Chikafu, broke it and used the jagged edges to stab him several times including on the lower lip, neck, left cheek and above the right eye.

An informant is said to have discovered the scene and alerted authorities after allegedly seeing the accused sitting on the complainant’s stomach and continuing the attack.

“The accused person was seen stabbing the complainant,” reads part of the request for remand form presented in court.

Officers from Zimbabwe Republic Police recovered a broken beer bottle at the scene which has been booked as an exhibit at ZRP Kuwadzana.

Chikafu was reportedly found unconscious and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he remains admitted in a serious condition.

Prosecutors are opposing bail citing the gravity of the charge and concerns that the accused may abscond.

The court heard that she had allegedly not been staying at her registered residence for about a month prior to her arrest.

The case is set to continue as investigations proceed with authorities indicating that the complainant’s condition remains critical.