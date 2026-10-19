Gvt Grants Gun Owners One-Month Amnesty to Surrender Illegal Firearms

Zimbabwe has launched a one-month national firearm amnesty allowing individuals and institutions to surrender unlicensed or illegally acquired guns and ammunition without facing prosecution under the amnesty arrangements.

The amnesty, which runs from 12 October to 12 November 2026 was granted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in line with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Firearms Control.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the initiative was aimed at encouraging the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“The amnesty allows individuals and institutions to voluntarily surrender unlicensed, smuggled or illegally acquired firearms and ammunition at their nearest police station, without being questioned,” he said.

Nyathi said the programme was also intended to address firearm theft and misuse, which have contributed to serious crimes, including armed robbery and murder.

Police have urged members of the public to take advantage of the amnesty to regularise firearm possession and ownership.

Licensed firearm holders have also been encouraged to renew their certificates and update their records at local police stations in accordance with the Firearms Act.

“The Police therefore urges Zimbabweans to take advantage of this firearm amnesty and regularise firearms possession and ownership,” Nyathi said.

Those who surrender firearms during the amnesty will receive official safe custody receipts and will not face prosecution under the amnesty arrangements.

However, police warned that physical inspections and verification exercises would be conducted after the amnesty expires on 12 November.

Nyathi also called on licensed firearm dealers and gun clubs to comply with the law, noting that some were holding unclaimed firearms that had been surrendered to them for safekeeping.

The initiative comes amid concerns over the use of firearms in violent crimes with authorities seeking to remove illegal weapons from circulation and strengthen compliance with firearm regulations.