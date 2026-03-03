Gvt Urges Citizens in Middle East to Put Safety First

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade says it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and has urged Zimbabwean nationals in the region to prioritise their safety.

In a statement, the ministry said the government remained committed to protecting citizens living abroad, in line with Section 35(3) of the Constitution, which guarantees state protection for Zimbabweans wherever they may be.

“The Government of Zimbabwe is fully committed to promoting, protecting and safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens living abroad,” the statement said.

Zimbabweans residing in or travelling through affected countries have been advised to register their presence with the nearest Zimbabwean embassy or consulate.

The ministry also called on citizens to limit unnecessary movements and to follow all instructions and regulations issued by authorities in their host countries.

Those requiring urgent assistance have been directed to contact the ministry through its designated email and telephone lines or approach Zimbabwean diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait City in Kuwait, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The government has also advised Zimbabweans planning to travel to the region to postpone their trips until the situation stabilises.