Avenues Honors 63 Doctors at Fifth Appreciation Gala

The Avenues Clinic has announced sweeping upgrades to its critical care and maternity services while honouring 63 doctors at its fifth annual Doctors Appreciation Cocktail, signalling what management described as a decisive shift toward outcome-driven, patient-centred healthcare.

The event, held Friday night in Harare, blended celebration with strategy as hospital executives detailed multi-million-dollar infrastructure investments, new clinical programmes and a transition toward value-based healthcare.

General Manager Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu said the appreciation ceremony was not only about recognising medical practitioners but also about reaffirming the hospital’s clinical direction.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do,” Ndhlovu told an audience of specialists and stakeholders. She linked staff commitment to measurable patient outcomes, adding that multidisciplinary teams across departments are focused on delivering quality care anchored on positive medical results.

Ndhlovu revealed that demand for the newly upgraded facilities is already outstripping supply, which she said reflects growing patient confidence in the institution.

On the infrastructure front, the hospital has completed refurbishments in private wards, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and maternity. The neonatal intensive care unit has been recommissioned with three additional beds to strengthen support for premature and critically ill newborns.

Maternity services have also been expanded with seven new private beds, increasing admission capacity and enhancing postnatal care options. Further renovations targeting critical care units and theatre complexes are expected to begin in the coming weeks, aimed at improving surgical turnaround times, perioperative efficiency and intensive care capability.

Beyond physical upgrades, the hospital has introduced new clinical training pathways, including a postgraduate palliative care nursing programme launched this year to strengthen end-of-life care, symptom management and multidisciplinary support for patients with life-limiting illnesses.

The strategic announcements were underscored by emotional patient testimonies that highlighted emergency interventions, complex procedures and long-term treatment journeys managed at the facility.

One of the most poignant moments came from a mother who recounted delivering her baby prematurely at 32 weeks in 2025. She described the fear surrounding the early labour and uncertainty about her child’s survival, crediting the obstetrics team and neonatal intensive care unit for swift intervention and round-the-clock monitoring.

“I was terrified,” she told the audience. “But the doctors and nurses never left our side. They explained every step and assured me that my baby was in capable hands.”

She later introduced her now-thriving child, drawing applause from guests, as an example of the hospital’s neonatal support systems and follow-up care.

Another patient, Mrs Mwanandimai, described her experience as a first-time mother at age 25, initially anxious about her care. She said her doctor took time to explain procedures in detail and address her concerns, building trust throughout her pregnancy and delivery journey.

“You treated every question as valid and every fear as worthy of attention,” she said. “That kindness builds trust, and trust is everything in healthcare.”

Medical Director Professor Muguti credited the 63 honoured doctors for maintaining high clinical standards, noting that patient testimonials served as powerful validation of both competence and compassion.

“For some years there has been a mismatch between the clinical competence of our specialists and the facilities we have been practising in,” he said. “We are now seeing that gap close.”

He commended management for restoring confidence in the hospital and reminded practitioners that their work is recognised beyond formal accolades.

“The patients out there are voting quietly for you,” Professor Muguti said. “Sometimes we don’t know how good we are until other people tell us.”