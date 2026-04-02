Gvt Warns of Fake Youth Grant Scam Circulating Online

The government of Zimbabwe has issued a public warning over a fraudulent youth grant advertisement circulating on social media, urging citizens to ignore the scam and avoid sharing personal information.

In a statement dated 2 April 2026, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training permanent secretary said the advert falsely claims that grants are being offered to young people and asks applicants to submit personal details or pay facilitation fees.

“The advertisement is false, misleading, and not authorized by the Ministry or any of its parastatals,” the ministry said.

Authorities say the scam is primarily targeting young people, who may be misled into believing the offer is legitimate.

“The Ministry… wishes to alert members of the public, particularly the youth, about a fraudulent advertisement currently circulating on social media and other information platforms,” the statement said.

It warned that individuals behind the scam could misuse personal information for criminal purposes.

“Individuals behind such scams aim to defraud unsuspecting citizens and may misuse personal information for criminal purposes,” the ministry added.

The ministry stressed that legitimate government programmes do not require payment at any stage of the application process.

“No legitimate Government grant requires payment at any stage of the application process,” the statement said, adding that official programmes are only communicated through verified channels such as government websites, offices and accredited media.

Citizens have been urged not only to ignore the fake advertisement but also to refrain from sharing it further.

“We strongly urge all citizens to ignore and refrain from sharing the fake advertisement,” the ministry said.

“The Ministry remains committed to supporting youth development through legitimate and transparent programs and will continue to safeguard the public from fraudulent activities,” it said.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over online scams in Zimbabwe with authorities increasingly calling for vigilance as fraudsters exploit digital platforms to target vulnerable groups.