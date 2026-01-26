Zim Pushes for Expanded Vaccine Support in High-Level Gavi Meeting

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment in strengthening the national health system following high-level discussions with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance held on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Prof. Amon Murwira met Gavi Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sania Nishtar to review ongoing cooperation and explore areas for deeper collaboration in health service delivery.

Speaking during the meeting, Prof. Murwira acknowledged Gavi’s continued support to Zimbabwe saying the alliance remains critical to the country’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“Gavi’s work remains central to enhancing disease control mechanisms and championing maternal, neonatal and child health particularly in low-resource and hard-to-reach communities,” said Prof. Murwira.

He welcomed Gavi’s financial and technical assistance towards the Zimbabwe Expanded Programme on Immunisation (ZEPI) noting that the support has strengthened the country’s health system.

“The installation of cold-chain infrastructure and equipment, procurement of vehicles to improve outreach, training of health workers and technical support in immunisation management have improved the resilience and effectiveness of Zimbabwe’s health delivery system,” he said.

The Minister also raised concern over the continued loss of women’s lives due to cervical cancer describing it as a preventable disease and calling for increased investment in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

“There is an urgent need to scale up interventions that vaccinate women and girls against HPV, which remains the primary cause of cervical cancer,” Prof. Murwira said adding that expanded coverage is key to protecting women’s health and dignity.

He further noted that feedback from remote and marginalised communities shows that Gavi-supported programmes are yielding tangible results.

“Communities are reporting improved access to immunisation services, better-equipped health facilities and increased confidence in public health systems,” he said.

Looking ahead, Prof. Murwira said Zimbabwe would welcome expanded cooperation with Gavi in strengthening health service delivery, updating key health policy frameworks and supporting nationwide vaccination campaigns.

He reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to continued collaboration with Gavi in support of programmes aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health and well-being.

Gavi works with governments in developing countries to improve access to affordable vaccines, reduce child mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases and strengthen health systems through investments in cold-chain infrastructure and health worker training.