By Tadiwa Jonhera

A 41-year-old Gweru man has been granted US$100 bail after spending four nights in custody for allegedly threatening to assault prominent land developer Smelly Dube at Tebekwe Mine in Shurugwi.

Itai Chisuko, of Charton Park appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Tadiwanashe Nyanda, who granted him bail yesterday following his arrest over the alleged threats.

Chisuko is accused of confronting Dube (57) alongside three accomplices who remain at large and threatening to beat her up in an incident that reportedly involved shouting, finger-pointing and taking photographs of her.

He is facing charges under Section 89(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to the State, the incident occurred on November 12 at around 1.30pm when Dube visited Tebekwe Mine after receiving information that intruders had entered the premises.

Prosecutors allege that shortly after she stepped out of her vehicle, Chisuko and his three accomplices approached and surrounded her pointing fingers at her while shouting and threatening to assault her.

The group allegedly intended to intimidate and instil fear in the businesswoman through their conduct.

Sensing danger, Dube’s security officer, Owen Nyamanzi reportedly stepped out of the vehicle and blew a whistle to alert other security personnel for reinforcement.

The suspects allegedly fled and sought refuge in nearby bushes as security guards responded to the alert.

However, Chisuko reportedly emerged from his hiding place and began taking photographs of Dube using his cellphone before security personnel apprehended him.

His three alleged accomplices remain on the run.