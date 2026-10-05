Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Masvingo as Homes, Cars Damaged

A severe hailstorm has caused extensive damage to homes, vehicles and other property in Masvingo Town and surrounding rural areas with residents describing the weather event as one of the worst to hit the area in years.

The storm struck shortly after 17:00 on Monday bringing heavy rain, strong winds and unusually large hailstones.

Large chunks of ice pelted roofs and vehicles, leaving cars visibly dented and in some cases windows shattered.

Several houses and other buildings were also damaged, with roofs reportedly blown off or left leaking, allowing heavy rainwater into homes.

Residents in parts of Masvingo and surrounding rural communities including Renco also reported damage.

For some families, the storm left homes unsafe, forcing them to seek temporary shelter while they assessed the damage and tried to protect their belongings from further rain.

One of the most striking features of the storm was the size of the hailstones which residents said were large enough to cause significant damage to vehicles and windows.

Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed damaged cars and properties following the storm.

The full scale of the losses remains unclear as assessments continue while affected communities face the task of repairing roofs, replacing broken windows and dealing with damaged household property.

The meteorological services department recently warned of an 88% to 94% probability of an El Nino phase during the 2026/27 rainy season.