Russia Plague Laboratory Worker Dies As Authorities Impose Quarantine Measures

A laboratory worker at a Russian research institute specialising in plague and other dangerous infectious diseases has died after developing severe pneumonia, prompting quarantine measures and heightened public concern in Siberia.

The 28-year-old woman worked at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk. She reportedly developed severe pneumonia and later died, with the exact cause of her illness still under investigation.

Russian health authorities have not confirmed that she died from plague, despite reports raising concerns about possible exposure to pneumonic plague at the laboratory.

Russia’s federal health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said tests had not detected microorganisms linked to the woman’s professional activities and maintained that the epidemiological situation in Irkutsk and Shelekhov remained stable.

Authorities have introduced precautionary measures following the woman’s death.

The hospital where she was treated was placed under quarantine, while some medical facilities reportedly suspended admissions and discharges as health officials monitored people who may have come into contact with her.

Dozens of employees at the anti-plague institute were also reportedly placed under observation.

A nearby aluminium plant instructed workers to wear masks as a precaution, amid growing concern and speculation surrounding the incident.

Russian authorities have urged the public not to rely on unverified reports circulating online.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said people should rely on official information from Rospotrebnadzor rather than “various rumors and speculation.”

The United States has also said it is monitoring reports of a possible fatal case of pneumonic plague in Russia.

A US State Department spokesperson said American officials were working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies to assess the situation.

“Many details have not been confirmed. We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly,” the spokesperson said.

What Is Pneumonic Plague?

Pneumonic plague is a serious form of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. It primarily affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets.

Unlike many modern respiratory diseases, pneumonic plague is relatively uncommon. However, it can become life-threatening quickly if treatment is delayed.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics when detected and treated promptly.

Despite the quarantine measures and international monitoring, Russian authorities have not confirmed a wider plague outbreak in the region.

Health officials continue to investigate the laboratory worker’s death and monitor people who may have been exposed.

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