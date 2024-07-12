Harare Champions Urban Renewal at Own Your Doorstep Initiative Breakfast

In a bid to rejuvenate Harare and restore its status as the Sunshine City, Acting Mayor Councillor Womberaishe Nhende addressed stakeholders at the Own Your Doorstep Initiative breakfast meeting held in the capital this morning.

The event brought together government officials, business leaders, corporate entities, and residents to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at revitalizing the city.

“The Own Your Doorstep Initiative is aimed at rejuvenating Harare so that it retains its status as the Sunshine City. This can only be achieved through collaborative efforts between the government, businesses, corporates, residents, and the City of Harare,” said Cllr Nhende

The initiative, which focuses on urban regeneration, aims to tackle urban decay and create spaces conducive to investment.

Nhende highlighted the importance of a collective approach in achieving these goals.

“Urban regeneration or urban redevelopment aims to revitalize our city by tackling urban decay and creating spaces conducive for investment. We thank you for this initiative which we believe will improve the physical, social, and economic environment of our city, boost the economy. If we manage to rejuvenate our city, we will be able to attract new businesses, improve property values, and arrest urban decay,” he said

Cllr Nhende underscored the need for collaboration among various stakeholders to mitigate urban decay and its associated social problems.

He called on all parties to actively participate in greening and beautifying their surroundings, especially ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

“Collaborative efforts in the rejuvenation of our city will help mitigate urban decay and the associated social problems. Successful urban rejuvenation requires collaboration between the government, business, council, and community members. I would like to urge all stakeholders to take up the initiative to green and beautify their environs ahead of the SADC Summit and to take the necessary measures to ensure sustainability after the Summit,” Nhende said.

