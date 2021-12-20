Harare City Clears Air On Glen Norah Structure

The City of Harare has responded to a widely circulating video where actor, Timothy Tapfumaneyi of the ‘Timmy na Bhonzo’ fame is captured blasting the city fathers over a structure he said was built on a road.

In the video, Timmy filmed himself in Glen Norah suburb trash the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance-led council for running down the city including corrupt allocation of land.

Responding on Twitter, The city fathers said the structure was allocated lawfully as the road was the illegal structure.

“People need to get the facts right before going political on purely procedural matters. The stands are very legal. The road is the illegal structure. No one has been prejudiced. All have access to their properties. Delivering houses to the people.

“The road was put there 20 years ago as an illegal structure. The stands are properly surveyed and allocated lawfully,” reads the tweet.

This comes on the backdrop of dubious allocation of housing stands by City of Harare and the proliferation of land barons who have invaded every piece of open land including wetlands.

Recently, Harare Provincial Coordinator, Tafadzwa Muguti slammed City of Harare and land barons for vandalising wetlands around the capital city.

Muguti blasted controversial land developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe for reportedly circumventing Harare City Council regulations to construct stands on a wetland in Borrowdale.

“There are people who feel protected by council, in particular I am very worried about developments happening around the Borrowdale racecourse area,” said Muguti.