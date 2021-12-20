81k Arrested For Cross Border Crimes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have since the 1st of December arrested 81 519 people including 403 who were arrested for cross border crimes yesterday.

According to the police, yesterday’s arrests were part of an operation code named ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’.

“On 19/12/21, 403 people were arrested on operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’. The cumulative number of arrests now stands at 81 519 since 01/01/21.

The police also said 557 arrests were made at Beitbridge Border Post, 11 from Rimai area and seven from Nyamapanda Border Post, four from Zona area and two from Chirundu Border Post.

Meanwhile, 11 383 motorists were nabbed for fitting dangerous bar headlights on their vehicles, while 63 559 were arrested on Operation ‘Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to Machete Gangs’.

The ZRP reported that since the first COVID-19 induced lockdown was announced, 1 361 397 have been arrested for breaching set rules and regulations including failing to maintain social distancing, exceeding allowed number of people at public gatherings and improper wearing of masks among other crimes.