Harare Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Chinese Businesswoman in $40,000 Tax Evasion Case

A warrant has been issued by a Harare court for the arrest of Chinese entrepreneur Li Song, who allegedly dodged paying $40,000 in import taxes on a shipment of sodium cyanide and hydrated lime brought into the country last year.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi issued an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Chinese businesswoman Li Song, who is out on bail for fraud charges, after she failed to appear in court today.

The complainant in this matter is Francesco Marconati.

According to court papers, sometime in 2023, Song applied to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for some rebates to import sodium cyanide and hydrated lime.

Song reportedly tasked her accomplice, Bernadette Mukuku, a former employee of DGL 5 Investment, to make follow-ups with ZIMRA on the rebate letter.

ZIMRA station manager Bulawayo Port for consignments allegedly approved the application.

It is said the chemicals were imported from Mauritius under DGL9 Investments, with Mukuku’s assistance, thereby deceiving ZIMRA.

Further allegations are that as a result of the misrepresentation, Song did not pay for duty for the consignment and did not deliver the chemicals to the company whose name was used to import them.

It is the State’s case that the offence damaged DGL9 Investments’ good reputation and administration.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State