Mutare Court Jails Border Timbers Storeman for Fraud

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 25-year-old Border Timbers Limited Storeman has been sentenced to an effective 12 months’ imprisonment after he fraudulently misappropriating 10 000 litres of diesel worth US$17 782 by altering fuel issue documents and making fictitious entries on the company’s Syspro inventory management system.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Munashe Marimudzi was sentenced by the Mutare Magistrates Court after he manipulated fuel issue records and recorded false transactions in the company’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

“The offender manipulated fuel issue records and recorded false transactions in the company’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to conceal the loss of diesel,” said NPAZ.

The Authority said the offence came to light in July 2025 after the company management detected company anomalies while analysing the Daily Combined Power Report, which monitors diesel consumption for generators against electricity usage.

An internal investigation uncovered altered fuel issue documents, prompting a forensic audit and subsequently, a police report.

“The audit established that Border Timbers had lost 10 000 litres of diesel and the offender failed to account for an additional 3 303.0 litres worth US$4 492.90, further corroborating the audit findings,” said NPAZ.

Marimudzi was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment, of which 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior while a further 24 months were suspended on condition that he pays restitution to the complainant.