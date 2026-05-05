Harare Man in Court Over Fatal Petrol Attack on Ex-Wife

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court in Harare charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly setting his former partner and her companion on fire.

Tapiwa Golden Makore was brought before the Harare Magistrates Court, where he was remanded in custody until 15 May pending indictment.

Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Polite Chikiwa told the court that on 27 January 2026, the now deceased woman went to Makore’s home in Mabvuku to collect her belongings, accompanied by a male friend, Sympson Mutero.

The pair reportedly entered a cabin on the property where Makore was sleeping.

It is alleged he woke up and confronted Mutero, accusing him of having a relationship with his ex-wife.

According to the prosecution, Makore then allegedly poured petrol on Mutero and ignited it with a match.

The flames were quickly put out and Mutero managed to escape.

The court heard that Makore then turned on his ex-wife, allegedly dousing her with petrol and setting her alight with a cigarette lighter.

Mutero is said to have fled the scene with Makore reportedly giving chase leaving the woman on fire.

A witness helped the injured woman and took her to ZRP Mabvuku Police Station where the incident was reported.

She was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.

She died from her injuries the following evening.