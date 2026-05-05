Ex-Minister Mzembi Granted Bail Ahead of Court Verdict

Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has been granted US$1 000 bail by the High Court as he awaits judgment in his criminal abuse of office case bringing to an end nearly a year in remand prison.

Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero ruled that Mzembi should reside at his Wilmington Park home and remain within a 30km radius of the High Court. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

The case, which concluded last month, centres on allegations that Mzembi unlawfully authorised the donation of government-owned public viewing screens to churches without Treasury approval during his time in office.

Prosecutors say the screens—initially acquired for fan parks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup—were distributed to several religious organisations.

These include Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries led by Walter Magaya; United Family International Church headed by Emmanuel Makandiwa; and Zion Christian Church led by Nehemiah Mutendi.

An investigator from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Eric Chacha told the court that Mzembi had breached procurement and asset management regulations.

“There was no Treasury concurrence at the time these screens were loaned to the churches,” he said.

The prosecution, led by Beaven Muravanhema, argued that sufficient evidence had been presented to prove wrongdoing.

However, Mzembi’s lawyers, Emmanuel Samundombe and Killian Mandiki applied for his discharge at the close of the State’s case saying there was no prima facie evidence to answer.

Mzembi was arrested in June last year after returning from South Africa, where he had been living in exile.

His lawyer said a mix-up in paperwork delayed his release on Monday but he is expected to be freed on Tuesday.

Judgment in the case is due on Friday.