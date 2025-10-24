Harare Orders Removal of Abandoned Cars in Citywide Clean-Up Drive

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The City of Harare has issued a seven-day ultimatum for owners of abandoned or broken-down vehicles to remove them from guarded car parks, shopping centres, and open spaces or risk losing them to council action.

According to city officials, the Acting Director of Urban Planning Services has been instructed to notify operators of overnight guarded car parks to clear their premises of vehicle shells, scrap metal and immobile cars within the set period.

City spokesperson Stanley Gama said the move is part of efforts to restore order, improve public safety and curb criminal activity linked to abandoned vehicles.

“We will notify car park operators and vehicle owners to remove them voluntarily, or we will be compelled to take action. Those who fail to comply will face penalties, and their vehicles will be impounded,” Gama said.

He added that the city would coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure the directive is fully enforced.

“This is about making Harare safer and cleaner. Abandoned vehicles pose serious risks they attract crime and make the environment unsightly,” Gama said.

The council warned that any vehicles left unclaimed after the deadline will be removed at the owner’s expense.

The directive forms part of a broader citywide clean-up and safety campaign aimed at restoring Harare’s image and ensuring public spaces remain safe and orderly.

The move follows public outcry over safety concerns, including a recent tragedy in Kuwadzana Extension where three missing children were found dead inside an abandoned Mercedes-Benz.