Zimbabwe Duo Selected for AFCON Refereeing Preparations



As the countdown to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco intensifies, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the list of referees and officials selected for its AFCON Preparation Course set to take place from 8 to 13 November 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

Among the distinguished names are two Zimbabweans in Brighton Chimene and Felix Tangawarima whose inclusion highlights the country’s growing influence in African football officiating.

Chimene, chosen as one of Africa’s Video Match Officials (VMOs) joins the continent’s elite team of VAR specialists preparing to deliver accuracy and fairness at Africa’s biggest football tournament.

His selection reflects not only personal achievement but also Zimbabwe’s advancement in adopting modern football technologies.

Veteran referee and CAF Instructor Felix Tangawarima will also be part of the Cairo programme, serving as a mentor to emerging match officials.

Tangawarima widely regarded as one of Africa’s most respected figures in refereeing continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of African officials through his technical expertise and leadership.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) hailed the pair’s selection as a proud moment for the nation, attributing it to the strengthening of local refereeing structures under the leadership of ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi.

“Their inclusion highlights Zimbabwe’s growing presence and credibility in the officiating ranks across Africa,” ZIFA said.

The AFCON Preparation Course in Cairo is expected to fine-tune referees and technical staff ahead of the continental showpiece ensuring consistency, professionalism and integrity in the management of matches when the tournament kicks off in Morocco in December.