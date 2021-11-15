Heal The World By Helping The Poor: Rajan Zed Appeals To Fellow Hindus

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed is appealing to the Hindu communities around the world to show compassion and respect to the poor.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement in Nevada today, said: Take notice of them; hear them; share their sorrows; feel their misery and pain; rebuild their dignity; empower them; do not overlook or neglect them or judge them or shut your hearts against them. Many of them might be victims of economic, political and social injustice; and greed and selfishness of others.

Wholeheartedly help the destitute, impecunious, impoverished, indigent, marginalized, penurious, underprivileged, unfortunate, voiceless, vulnerable; as it is a reflection on all of us. Be a part of the solution or seek solutions. We Hindus are resourceful; all we need is commitment; Rajan Zed emphasized.

Serving fellow humans is like serving God itself and charity is one of the major virtues of Hinduism. Dana (the act of giving), a religious duty; has always been important in Hinduism; is highlighted in various Hindu texts; and brings merit to the donor. Cutting-down on material needs in this consumerist society and sharing resources will help; Zed indicated.

Rig-Veda, world’s oldest extant scripture, pointed out: Let the stronger man give to the man whose need is greater. Ancient Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord) clearly stated: Strive constantly to serve the welfare of world—by devotion to selfless work, one attains supreme goal of life; do your work with welfare of others always in mind. Ancient Isha Upanishad told us: Covet nothing, all belongs to the Lord; Rajan Zed noted.

Zed congratulated the Hindu community for continuing with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage, etc.; amidst so many distractions. He advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in your life.