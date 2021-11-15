Parly Calls For Easy Access To Identification Documents For Girls

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education has called on the government to lessen restrictions in accessing national identity documents for girls.

Addressing the media after a meeting organized by Shamwari Yemwanasikana in conjunction with Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI), chairperson of Committee, Torerai Moyo, said there is a need to relook at some laws which make it difficult for girls to have access to documents.

“There are a number of restrictions that are being faced by people who want to acquire birth certificates especially those who do not have parents or guardians, they are supposed to bring relatives, at least three relatives so that the processes are done.

“That is a violation of the rights of the girl child to acquire documents. We resolved that there is a need to amend the Registration Act because it has become archaic, it is retrogressive so it has to be progressive in line with what is happening, that is the ease of doing business, which is the clarion call of the Second Republic,” Hon Moyo said.

The meeting also addressed the need to capacitate the Registrar General’s office, especially the district offices, so that they are able to produce birth certificates that are computerized.

Hon Moyo said must be addressed in the 2022 budget. He further stated that the lack of access to identification documents has a deterrent effect on the girl child as most end up missing school.

“Some of the children are unable to sit for their grade seven and O level exams because they don’t have documents,” Hon Moyo added.

The United Nations Sustainable Development goals encourage nation-states to ensure there is quality education for all.

SYS Advocacy and Influence Officer Rudo Magwanyata there has been a gap, in as far as the law is concerned, and in ensuring girls have equal access to identity documents.

“We have embarked on a campaign which is hashtagged #IDomatter which we are using to raise awareness on birth registration. We’re also educating parents and guardians on the importance of registering their children during a certain period so that they do not face any difficulties when they are grown

“We have also used this campaign in rural areas to call for the decentralization of the registrar’s offices,” she said.