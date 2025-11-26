Holiday Inn Staff Acquitted in US$587k Fraud Scandal

By Judith Nyuke

Two accounts executives at Holiday Inn Hotel Mutare have been acquitted of defrauding their employer of nearly US$600,000 after the State acknowledged that the losses at the Africa Sun-run hotel were due to a flawed banking system.

Munetsi Makoni, an accounts supervisor and Takura Ngatiyane, an accountant, were jointly charged with fraud—allegations they denied at the start of their trial before the Mutare Regional Court.

Between January 4, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the two were accused of conniving with Gift Sauramba—who fled the country when the allegations emerged—to defraud their employer by allegedly posting falsified balances into the accounting system, which Makoni reportedly approved despite knowing they were inaccurate.

On April 22 this year, hotel general manager Nkosinathi Moyo uncovered financial irregularities and commissioned an audit, which alleged that the suspects had misappropriated US$587 206—an accusation Makoni, represented by Admire Rubaya and Chris Ndlovu, firmly denied, arguing there was no evidence connecting him to the crime.

“The evidence of the State has mainly exposed the brazen weaknesses in the banking system of the Complainant, which clearly show that if at all there was any money which went missing, it ought to have been unlawfully taken by anyone within the hotel’s banking system chain.

“There is no indication whatsoever as to how the alleged misrepresentation was made whether it was made verbally and/or in writing.”

The lawyers argued that the State failed to present any CCTV footage linking him to the alleged banking activities during the specified period.

They further contended that security personnel did not implicate Makoni in the banking process, emphasizing that all interactions related solely to Gift Sauramba, who was identified as the primary contact for banking activities; the State, not opposing the discharge application, acknowledged that Sauramba—who fled and was never arrested—was the main perpetrator, as confirmed by all witnesses, including bank officials.

“Most of the misrepresentation was done according to evidence from witnesses with knowledge of Gift Sauramba as the person who dealt with banking.

“Accused 2 (Ngatiyane) was surprisingly not part of the banking system even though he was the accountant. This accused was not mentioned by any witness in cash handling or banking chain. Holiday Inn Employees confirmed he was not involved.

“The hotel’s banking system was too loose to such an extent that money was stolen using the porous system. The state will not oppose the application by the defence,” the prosecution said.

The presiding magistrate ruled that the State’s concession was appropriate in light of the evident flaws in the hotel’s banking system.